Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,725,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,830 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.56% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $36,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIL. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 465.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $17.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 2.21.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRIL. JMP Securities cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

