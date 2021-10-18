Franklin Resources Inc. Has $30.20 Million Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,366 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 382,522 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.31% of Credicorp worth $30,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 887.5% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $134.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $88.67 and a 52-week high of $169.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.22.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Credicorp’s payout ratio is 96.80%.
A number of brokerages have commented on BAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.43.
Credicorp Company Profile
Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.
