Franklin Resources Inc. Has $30.20 Million Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,366 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 382,522 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.31% of Credicorp worth $30,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 887.5% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $134.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $88.67 and a 52-week high of $169.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.22.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Credicorp had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $924.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Credicorp’s payout ratio is 96.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

