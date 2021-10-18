Franklin Resources Inc. Has $36.16 Million Stock Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,088 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of ManTech International worth $36,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 41.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 34.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in ManTech International by 58.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ManTech International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in ManTech International by 15.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $278,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,395. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MANT shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $81.76 on Monday. ManTech International Co. has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average of $83.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $648.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

