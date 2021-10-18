Franklin Resources Inc. Has $37.54 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285,897 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 298,581 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.19% of Devon Energy worth $37,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after buying an additional 16,851,353 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 43,522.4% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,627,000 after buying an additional 9,069,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,504,000 after buying an additional 8,845,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after buying an additional 5,413,309 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

NYSE:DVN opened at $40.10 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.04.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.