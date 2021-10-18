Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 62,850 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,319 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,850 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.30% of First Solar worth $28,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 8.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in First Solar by 4.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 3.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.

Shares of FSLR opened at $105.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $112.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

