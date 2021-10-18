Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $35,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,931,000 after buying an additional 682,414 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,804,000 after purchasing an additional 365,671 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 234,861.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 291,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 291,228 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,034,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,256,000 after purchasing an additional 221,783 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $19,488,000.

QUAL stock opened at $137.06 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.93.

