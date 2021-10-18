Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) Short Interest Up 31.6% in September

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the September 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Freedom Acquisition I stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,247 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Freedom Acquisition I worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

FACT remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Monday. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,555. Freedom Acquisition I has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.72.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

