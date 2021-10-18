Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Raymond James

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 36.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FRU. National Bankshares set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Ci Capital increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.02.

FRU traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$11.71. 486,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,329. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$3.59 and a 12-month high of C$11.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.11. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$44.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$41.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

