freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.24

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.84.

About freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

