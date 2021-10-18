Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,860,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 23,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

FCX opened at $38.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.88. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

