Freicoin Price Tops $0.0093 on Major Exchanges (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One Freicoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Freicoin has a total market cap of $534,301.50 and approximately $108.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Freicoin has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Freicoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000264 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Freicoin Profile

FRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Freicoin’s official website is freico.in

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Buying and Selling Freicoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Freicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Freicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.