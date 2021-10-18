Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,069.17 ($13.97).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRES. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

LON:FRES opened at GBX 847.20 ($11.07) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 816.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,467.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.98. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,365.50 ($17.84).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

