Friendz Reaches Market Cap of $566,898.25 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Friendz coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $566,898.25 and $118,569.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Friendz has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Friendz Profile

FDZ is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

