FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FRMO stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $10.73. 13,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,543. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21. FRMO has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

About FRMO

FRMO Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the identification and participating in operating assets. The company was founded in November 1993 and is headquartered in White Plains, NY.

