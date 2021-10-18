frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in frontdoor by 1,406.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.11. 1,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,322. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.51. frontdoor has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that frontdoor will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

