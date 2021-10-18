FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) Stock Price Down 1.1%

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) shares fell 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.72 and last traded at $18.76. 1,025 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 766.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,812 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the second quarter worth about $771,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,486,000.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.