fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at $37,960,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the second quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.43. 184,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,032,563. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.46. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.43 million. fuboTV’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

