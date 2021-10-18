FUNToken Price Tops $0.0199 (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 18th. FUNToken has a market cap of $217.26 million and approximately $14.67 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00041117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.06 or 0.00193393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00088830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUNToken is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,994,873,521 coins and its circulating supply is 10,894,873,521 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

