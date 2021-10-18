Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FUTU. Bank of America cut Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. BOCOM International raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Futu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.26.

Get Futu alerts:

Shares of Futu stock opened at $63.73 on Monday. Futu has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $204.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Futu will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Futu in the third quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.