FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $10.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.29. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.38 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.79.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $403.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $426.62 and a 200 day moving average of $377.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $219.79 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,831,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after acquiring an additional 748,211 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after acquiring an additional 527,728 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,051,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,715,000 after purchasing an additional 329,426 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total transaction of $4,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,299 shares in the company, valued at $85,299,615.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

