FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crown in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.38 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.37. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crown’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.39.

Crown stock opened at $103.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.95. Crown has a 12 month low of $81.75 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 30.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Crown by 2,292.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 30.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Crown during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

