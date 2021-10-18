FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Del Taco Restaurants in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday.
Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.
About Del Taco Restaurants
Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.
