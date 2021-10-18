FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Hannover Rück SE Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hannover Rück in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.71 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.62.

Several other analysts have also commented on HVRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannover Rück currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $89.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.90. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $71.85 and a 12-month high of $97.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

