FY2021 Earnings Estimate for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Issued By Truist Securiti

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note issued on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the company will earn $13.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.07.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.69.

LHX stock opened at $239.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.88. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $240.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

In other news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total transaction of $19,518,278.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,174 shares of company stock valued at $96,940,483. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 31.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 148,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,604,000 after buying an additional 20,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

