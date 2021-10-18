FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) – Boenning Scattergood raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, October 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.23. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Unity Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 31.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

UNTY opened at $25.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $261.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.37. Unity Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $22.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNTY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 20,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 99.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 515.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO John J. Kauchak sold 2,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $57,519.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $246,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,289 shares in the company, valued at $811,784.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,616 shares of company stock valued at $461,121 in the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

