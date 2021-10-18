FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Bank of America Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.33. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

BAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.24.

BAC opened at $46.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $390.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $46.67.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Bank of America by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 13,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,607,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,055,000 after purchasing an additional 66,863 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

