FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($4.61) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.41). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

DAL has been the topic of several other reports. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.41.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.99 on Monday. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 11.6% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 707,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,127,000 after purchasing an additional 37,601 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.4% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,873,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,845,000 after purchasing an additional 317,700 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.8% in the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 31,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.9% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

