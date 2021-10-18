FY2021 Earnings Forecast for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Issued By Wedbush

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $7.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.41. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS.

FRC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.42.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $210.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.21. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $122.73 and a 52-week high of $212.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 15,848.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,070 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 187.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,146,000 after acquiring an additional 983,528 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,012,000 after buying an additional 616,118 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,657,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 336.8% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 605,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,036,000 after purchasing an additional 467,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

