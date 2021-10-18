FY2021 EPS Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AstraZeneca in a report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.71.

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $60.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $61.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average of $56.83.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

