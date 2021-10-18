FY2021 EPS Estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Raised by Analyst

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 15th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.21.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.84 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BMRN. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.39.

BMRN opened at $75.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.00. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,789 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,348,000 after acquiring an additional 847,367 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,296,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,175,000 after acquiring an additional 373,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $27,604,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

