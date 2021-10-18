FY2021 EPS Estimates for BlackRock, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for BlackRock in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $39.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $38.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q1 2022 earnings at $9.51 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $11.60 EPS.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $952.93.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $907.26 on Monday. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $587.90 and a 12 month high of $959.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $895.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $869.09. The company has a market cap of $138.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

