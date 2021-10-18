FY2021 EPS Estimates for Corsair Gaming, Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Corsair Gaming in a report released on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $24.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.48. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 15.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at $66,000. 12.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

