FY2021 EPS Estimates for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $13.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.52. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.96 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.32.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $454.91 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.80. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at $28,358,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534 in the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

