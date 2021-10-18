FY2021 EPS Estimates for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Lifted by Analyst

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $13.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DPZ. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.32.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $454.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $501.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.80. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534 in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 23.0% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

