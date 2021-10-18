FY2021 EPS Estimates for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equity Residential in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.31.

Shares of EQR opened at $84.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average is $79.42. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $86.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth about $11,404,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3,182.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 31,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,669,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,814,000 after acquiring an additional 168,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in Equity Residential by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,960,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,984,000 after purchasing an additional 193,225 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

