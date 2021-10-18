FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note issued on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.13.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 10.34%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

KTOS opened at $22.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $34.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 24.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 79.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 187,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 83,043 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 7,761 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $211,487.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $189,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,883 shares in the company, valued at $8,702,346.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,745 shares of company stock worth $2,601,910. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

