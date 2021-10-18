FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ryerson Holding Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ryerson in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $5.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryerson’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $22.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ryerson has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $25.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.68.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. Ryerson had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Ryerson’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ryerson by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,958,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after buying an additional 133,148 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 11.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ryerson by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,381 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ryerson by 20.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

