FY2021 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Raised by Truist Securiti

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $18.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $18.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.43.

UNH opened at $428.07 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $299.60 and a fifty-two week high of $433.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $412.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.24. The company has a market capitalization of $403.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,438 shares of company stock valued at $17,159,729. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

