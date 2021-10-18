FY2021 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Raised by SVB Leerink (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $18.79 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $18.70. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.82 EPS.

UNH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.43.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $428.07 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $299.60 and a one year high of $433.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $412.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $3,314,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,970,706.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,438 shares of company stock worth $17,159,729. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

