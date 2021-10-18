FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fast Retailing in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Allen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.79. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Fast Retailing alerts:

Separately, CLSA downgraded Fast Retailing from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

FRCOY stock opened at $64.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.49. Fast Retailing has a 52 week low of $62.38 and a 52 week high of $103.87.

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion.

About Fast Retailing

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. operates as a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which centers in casual wear. It operates through the following segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, Global Brands, and Others. The UNIQLO Japan segment manages UNIQLO clothing business within the Japan.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Fast Retailing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Retailing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.