FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Karora Resources Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Karora Resources in a report released on Friday, October 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$69.57 million for the quarter.

KRR has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Karora Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of KRR opened at C$4.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.73. The stock has a market cap of C$615.15 million and a PE ratio of 7.07. Karora Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.85 and a 12 month high of C$4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

