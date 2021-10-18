FY2022 Earnings Forecast for BeiGene, Ltd. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BeiGene in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will earn ($18.17) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($16.68). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $414.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BeiGene’s FY2023 earnings at ($12.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BGNE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.89.

BGNE opened at $358.43 on Monday. BeiGene has a 1-year low of $219.20 and a 1-year high of $426.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $336.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%.

In other BeiGene news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 165,529 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $302.06 per share, with a total value of $49,999,689.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene acquired 2,543,800 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,249,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 544,258 shares of company stock valued at $68,755,690. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in BeiGene by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

