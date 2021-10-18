FY2022 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Brinker International in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $4.93 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.05.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EAT. Stephens lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

EAT stock opened at $47.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $78.33.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 258,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after buying an additional 101,082 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Brinker International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

