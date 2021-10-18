FY2022 EPS Estimates for Infosys Limited Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Infosys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Infosys’ FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INFY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

NYSE:INFY opened at $23.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $24.14.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,402 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 15.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,084,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after buying an additional 145,446 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth approximately $3,563,000. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 17.7% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

