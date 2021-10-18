FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. Boosted by Cormark (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Lundin Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.36.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$172.00 million for the quarter.

LUG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.91.

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$11.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.06. The company has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$9.11 and a one year high of C$12.93.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Pablo Mir sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.51, for a total transaction of C$1,265,605.00.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.