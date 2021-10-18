FY2022 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Decreased by Analyst

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for MAG Silver in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02.
Shares of MAG stock opened at C$21.81 on Monday. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$17.88 and a 52-week high of C$31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 94.13 and a current ratio of 95.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 288.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.60.
In other news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total value of C$260,757.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,229,649.72.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
