FY2022 EPS Estimates for Okta, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Okta in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($5.08) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($5.07). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.33.

OKTA stock opened at $255.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of -67.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Okta has a 1 year low of $199.08 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $4,781,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $210,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,706 shares of company stock worth $38,937,939 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Okta by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,962 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 122.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,745,000 after buying an additional 990,869 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at $228,650,000. Finally, Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at $223,669,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

