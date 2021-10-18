FY2022 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Parkland in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.30. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research note on Monday, October 4th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.27.

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$37.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.39. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$32.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.10.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.23 billion.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Parkland’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Parkland’s payout ratio is presently 179.32%.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total value of C$394,394.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,956 shares in the company, valued at C$74,484.48.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

