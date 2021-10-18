FY2022 EPS Estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Increased by Analyst

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.25.

SCHN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

SCHN opened at $51.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.91. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at $71,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 142,949 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,613.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

