FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issued By William Blair

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 15th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $8.05 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.13. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s FY2024 earnings at $8.18 EPS.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMY. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $58.36 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.66 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a PE ratio of -25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,965,000. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.